Planned water outage in Athens

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Athens announces that Ohio Ave. (from Wallace Dr. to Watt St.), Wallace Dr., and 60 Morris Ave. will experience a loss of water service beginning at 8 A.M. on Wednesday, July 8 for approximately eight hours for utility improvements related to the construction of East Elementary School. A boil advisory will be issued upon completion of the work.

Questions or concerns may be directed to the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7636.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.