Advertisement

Planned water outage in Athens

(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Athens announces that Ohio Ave. (from Wallace Dr. to Watt St.), Wallace Dr., and 60 Morris Ave. will experience a loss of water service beginning at 8 A.M. on Wednesday, July 8 for approximately eight hours for utility improvements related to the construction of East Elementary School. A boil advisory will be issued upon completion of the work.

Questions or concerns may be directed to the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7636.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How to beat the heat: tips from health officials

Updated: 11 minutes ago
As we move into the middle of the summer, it's important to get a reminder on how to do stay cool in this heat.

News

How to beat the heat: tips from health officials

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Because of the extreme temperatures expected to continue throughout the week, healthcare workers are urging everyone to be careful in the heat. Heat-related illnesses such as dehydration and heat stroke are things you should try and avoid during the summer. Experts say you should stay hydrated and seek shade whenever possible if you have to spend time outdoors in the heat. "I would suggest that they remain out of the heat for long periods of time," says Director of Camden Clarke's Emergency Department, Susan Abdella. "If you have to go out do it in the mornings and in the evenings. If you are experiencing the symptoms of a heat stroke, please don't wait come and be seen, go in, get cooled off, sit in the cool air. But, make sure to be seen." Anyone entering WVU Medicine at Camden Clarke will be required to wear a face mask before entering the building. If you do not have one on you then they will provide you with one.

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
COVID-19 statistics from the W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 2 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

News

Forecast for July 7th

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Justice’s companies get millions in virus loans

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At least 6 of Gov. Justice's businesses received millions in loans designed to help small businesses during the pandemic

News

40-year-old man dead after crash in Hocking County, Ohio

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
James Blosser succumbed to his injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hocking County Coroner’s Office.

News

Health officials: Employee tests positive for COVID at Parkersburg Care Center

Updated: 14 hours ago
An employee at a Parkersburg nursing home tests positive for coronavirus

News

100 people at Wood County nursing home being tested, state says

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Gov. Jim Justice orders masks and other face coverings worn in public buildings

News

UPDATE: Ohio reports 805 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics