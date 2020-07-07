Advertisement

Ritchie County BOE agrees to change image of Rebel mascot

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - The Ritchie County Board of Education agreed Monday night to keep “Rebels” as the county high school’s nickname while updating the mascot’s image to avoid a connection to the confederacy and the rebel flag.

Administrators are looking into the process of trademarking a new design.

Those who favor a new nickname entirely have said they will continue to advocate for a name change.

A petition presented to the board of education will be released to the public on Tuesday.

