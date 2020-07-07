Seniors receiving meal vouchers to local food markets

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - With the pandemic still being a major risk for seniors in the area, it’s made it hard for them to get groceries.

The Wood County Senior Center gave out meal vouchers to help with this. The organization received these coupons from the state department of agriculture, and each voucher is worth $28.

Seniors were parked in the lot to receive these vouchers at nine in the morning even though the giveaway began at 12:30 in the afternoon. It's something that these seniors look forward to every year.

It is important to them, because, you know, to go and purchase, you know, a basket of tomatoes and maybe a cantaloupe. I mean the next thing you know you got twenty dollars and maybe you don’t have 20 dollars. But this way you might be able to get something and it helps on both sides.

The voucher giveaway will be cancelled this Thursday for the seniors’ safety as the heat index will be too high. The giveaways will return next Tuesday and Thursday.

