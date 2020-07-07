Advertisement

Seniors receiving meal vouchers to local food markets

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - With the pandemic still being a major risk for seniors in the area, it’s made it hard for them to get groceries.

The Wood County Senior Center gave out meal vouchers to help with this. The organization received these coupons from the state department of agriculture, and each voucher is worth $28.

Seniors were parked in the lot to receive these vouchers at nine in the morning even though the giveaway began at 12:30 in the afternoon. It's something that these seniors look forward to every year.

It is important to them, because, you know, to go and purchase, you know, a basket of tomatoes and maybe a cantaloupe. I mean the next thing you know you got twenty dollars and maybe you don’t have 20 dollars. But this way you might be able to get something and it helps on both sides.

Patty Clark, Wood County Senior Center Activities Director

The voucher giveaway will be cancelled this Thursday for the seniors’ safety as the heat index will be too high. The giveaways will return next Tuesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Seniors receiving meal vouchers to local food markets

Updated: 49 minutes ago
With the pandemic still being a major risk for seniors in the area, it's made it hard for them to get groceries. The Wood County Senior Center gave out meal vouchers to help with this. The organization received these coupons from the state department of agriculture, and each voucher is worth $28. Seniors were parked in the lot to receive these vouchers at nine in the morning even though the giveaway began at 12:30 in the afternoon. It's something that these seniors look forward to every year. "It is important to them, because, you know, to go and purchase, you know, a basket of tomatoes and maybe a cantalope," says Wood County Senior Center Activities Director, Patty Clark. "I mean the next thing you know you got twenty dollars and maybe you don't have 20 dollars. But this way you might be able to get something and it helps on both sides." The voucher giveaway will be cancelled this Thursday for the seniors' safety as the heat index will be too high. The giveaways will return next Tuesday and Thursday.

News

Businesses mandated to wear masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
As cases continue to spike in the Mountain state businesses are being mandated to wear masks.

News

Businesses mandated to wear masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
COVID-19 cases in West Virginia continue to increase, businesses are now mandated to wear their mask at all times. But some establishments have been doing it all along. Businesses like Emerson Bowling Lanes have already adopted the new mandate as every employee wears a mask at all times. It's something that this company has been doing since the start of the pandemic as they continue to adapt to the current situation. "All of the different changes since we reopened have changed the way we operate with sanitizing equipment constantly," says Emerson Bowling Lanes general manager, John Fazio. "When someone uses a lane with house balls or shoes. Shoes were always sanitized but now house balls need to be sanitized. It's totally different than it used to be." Customers that come in to Emerson Bowling Lanes are asked to also wear a mask and abide by social distancing requirements.

News

8 COVID-19 cases reported at Parkersburg senior-living facility

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
6 residents, 2 workers at Wyngate Senior Living Community test positive

Latest News

News

UPDATE: W.Va. surpasses 3,500 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
COVID-19 statistics from the W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources

News

UPDATE: Ohio reports 948 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Obituary: Joyce Leona Brown

Updated: 4 hours ago
Obituary: Joyce Leona Brown

News

Boil advisory for the Blennerhassett area

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
According to the Lubeck Public Services District (PSD), there is a boil water advisory for the Blennerhassett area.

News

New mural for Washington County Boys & Girls Club

Updated: 4 hours ago
The exterior of the Washington County Boys & Girls Club is sporting a new mural. Painted by Columbus artist Kyle Burnworth, the colorful mural features flowers, butterflies, and more.

News

Marietta High School golf team holding fundraiser

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Marietta High School golf team is going ahead with its annual Golf Scramble fundraiser at the Marietta Country Club this weekend, though there will be some differences from previous years.