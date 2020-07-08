Advertisement

20 named storms predicted for 2020 hurricane season

The last time CSU called for 20 or more storms was in an August update during 2005's record-breaking season.
The last time CSU called for 20 or more storms was in an August update during 2005's record-breaking season.(CNN)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -- The year 2020 is going to be thrown another curveball with 20 named storms forecast for this hurricane season.

This is the earliest the Colorado State University research team’s prediction was this high. The last time CSU called for 20 or more storms was in an August update during 2005′s record-breaking season.

CSU’s prediction also called for nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

Researchers say sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean have been above average for the past few months.

There have been five named storms already and this year’s season has already set the record for having the earliest fifth named storm.

The peak of the hurricane season is between August and October.

Copyright 2020 CNN. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Harvard, MIT sue to block ICE rule on international students

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The lawsuit, filed in Boston's federal court, seeks to prevent federal immigration authorities from enforcing the rule.

Coronavirus

FDA warns labs of COVID-19 test with false positives

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The BD Max System COVID-19 diagnostic test from Becton Dickinson is showing an error rate of 3-percent false positives.

National

Walgreens dives into primary care with clinic expansion

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By TOM MURPHY
Walgreens will squeeze primary care clinics into as many as 700 of its U.S. stores over the next few years in a major expansion of the care it offers customers.

National

Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies

Updated: 1 hour ago
Letourneau was a former suburban Seattle teacher who became tabloid fodder when she pleaded guilty in 1997 to raping her 12-year-old student. She served a 7½-year prison term.

Latest News

National

Canada's Trudeau declines trade meeting in U.S. amid coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has turned down the invitation to meet with President Donald Trump and Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for the new trade agreement.

Coronavirus

Sanity trial in newspaper shooting postponed amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Hearings and a jury trial to determine criminal sanity for a man who pleaded guilty to killing five people at a Maryland newspaper have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

U.S. sets single-day record for new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating in the U.S.

National

Facebook civil rights audit: ‘Serious setbacks’ mar progress

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
The audit recommends that Facebook build a “civil rights infrastructure” into every aspect of the company.

News

Forecast for July 8th

Updated: 2 hours ago

National Politics

Data: Congress created virus aid, then reaped the benefits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY and BRIAN SLODYSKO
At least a dozen lawmakers have ties to organizations that received federal coronavirus aid, according to newly released government data, highlighting how Washington insiders were both author and beneficiary of one of the biggest government programs in U.S. history.