3 jailed after drug bust in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County authorities have charged three people after a drug bust on Tuesday in Marietta.

Dashawn Kirby, 31, of Akron, Ohio, Haley Delong, 20, of Cambridge, Ohio, and Irwin Gray, 29, of Jamaica, New York, remained in the Washington County Jail Wednesday morning after being arraigned in Marietta Municipal Court.

They were arrested after agents with the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe Major Crimes Task Force and the Marietta Police Department found what appeared to be 28.92 grams of heroin and 379.52 grams of methamphetamine at a residence near Third Street in Marietta. Authorities also recovered a Ruger 380 caliber semi-automatch handgun, $320 and other drug paraphernalia.

Gray was charged trafficking meth within the vicinity of a school; trafficking heroin within the vicinity of a school; having weapons while under disability; and being a fugitive from justice. His bond was set at $250,000 in municipal court.

Kirby was charged with trafficking meth within the vicinity of a school and trafficking heroin within the vicinity of a school. His bond was also set at $250,000 in municipal court.

Delong was charged with trafficking meth within the vicinity of a school and trafficking heroin within the vicinity of a school. Her bond was set at $200,000 bond in municipal court.

