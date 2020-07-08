Advertisement

Bodies of 6 of 8 Idaho plane collision victims recovered

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Searchers recovered the bodies of six of the eight people killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake in Idaho, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Specialized divers were searching the bottom of Lake Coeur d'Alene for the remaining two victims, sheriff's Lt. Ryan Higgins said.

“Our No. 1 goal is to find those last two victims,‘' he said, noting they are likely more than 125 feet (40 meters) below the surface of the popular lake.

One of the aircraft in the Sunday collision was a float plane operated by Brooks Seaplane of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, which conducts charter flights for tourists over the lake, the sheriff's office said.

The plane was carrying five passengers, including three children, and a pilot.

The sheriff’s office has identified the pilot as Neil Lunt, 58, of Liberty Lake, Washington. One passenger was identified as Sean K. Fredrickson, a golf instructor from Lake Oswego, Oregon. Also killed were his children, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy. Their names were not released. Another man on the plane has not been identified.

April Upchurch, Fredrickson’s wife and mother of the three children, asked people to keep her family in their prayers.

`I am reeling from the loss,” she said. “But take solace in the fact that they were on an adventure and so excited for their first sea plane ride.‘'

The second airplane was a Cessna 206 that was carrying two people and was registered in Lewiston, Idaho, the sheriff's office said. The identities of the people onboard have not been released.

Higgins said investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were on the scene.

The planes collided near Powderhorn Bay, and recreational boaters rushed to the scene, but no survivors were found.

Higgins said the wreckage of the two airplanes is strewn across about 500 yards of the lake bottom. After all the bodies are recovered, the wreckage will eventually be lifted out of the lake.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Dunkin’ is closing 450 stores by end of year

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes.

National Politics

Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren interviews President Trump

Updated: 19 minutes ago
In his interview with Van Susteren, President Trump discusses the treatment and vaccine timeline for COVID-19 and if the Republican Convention can still be held in Florida.

Coronavirus

President Trump on Russian bounties

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
President Trump on Russian bounties

News

Seniors receiving meal vouchers to local food markets

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The pandemic has made it difficult for seniors to get food. But the Wood County Senior Center is providing some assistance for the elderly community.

Latest News

News

Seniors receiving meal vouchers to local food markets

Updated: 48 minutes ago
With the pandemic still being a major risk for seniors in the area, it's made it hard for them to get groceries. The Wood County Senior Center gave out meal vouchers to help with this. The organization received these coupons from the state department of agriculture, and each voucher is worth $28. Seniors were parked in the lot to receive these vouchers at nine in the morning even though the giveaway began at 12:30 in the afternoon. It's something that these seniors look forward to every year. "It is important to them, because, you know, to go and purchase, you know, a basket of tomatoes and maybe a cantalope," says Wood County Senior Center Activities Director, Patty Clark. "I mean the next thing you know you got twenty dollars and maybe you don't have 20 dollars. But this way you might be able to get something and it helps on both sides." The voucher giveaway will be cancelled this Thursday for the seniors' safety as the heat index will be too high. The giveaways will return next Tuesday and Thursday.

Coronavirus

President Trump on the 2020 RNC Convention

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
President Trump on the 2020 RNC Convention

Coronavirus

President Trump on coronavirus numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump on coronavirus numbers

News

Businesses mandated to wear masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
As cases continue to spike in the Mountain state businesses are being mandated to wear masks.

News

Businesses mandated to wear masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
COVID-19 cases in West Virginia continue to increase, businesses are now mandated to wear their mask at all times. But some establishments have been doing it all along. Businesses like Emerson Bowling Lanes have already adopted the new mandate as every employee wears a mask at all times. It's something that this company has been doing since the start of the pandemic as they continue to adapt to the current situation. "All of the different changes since we reopened have changed the way we operate with sanitizing equipment constantly," says Emerson Bowling Lanes general manager, John Fazio. "When someone uses a lane with house balls or shoes. Shoes were always sanitized but now house balls need to be sanitized. It's totally different than it used to be." Customers that come in to Emerson Bowling Lanes are asked to also wear a mask and abide by social distancing requirements.

National

Atlanta Mayor: No need for troops, despite governor’s order

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK and BEN NADLER
Atlanta's mayor says she doesn’t agree with the Georgia governor’s order to mobilize the National Guard in her city as a surge in violence became a political talking point.