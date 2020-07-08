Browns sign ’Bama tackle Wills, team’s first-round pick

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Browns signed rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills, their first-round draft pick from Alabama.

Wills will try to slide over from the right to left side in the NFL. He signed his fully guaranteed $19.7 million contract two weeks before he’s set to report to Cleveland’s training camp.

The Browns selected Wills with the No. 10 overall pick in April’s draft.

The Browns have plugged the left tackle spot the past two seasons with stop-gap measures following perennial All-Pro Joe Thomas’ retirement. Wills played right tackle for the Crimson Tide, but the Browns are confident he can make the switch.

