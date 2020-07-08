Advertisement

Commission contemplates return to meetings at Black Annex

Discussion precedes governor's mask order
(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission might move its meetings again.

Its members returned to the commission office in May after mass gathering restrictions were eased.

In March and April, those meetings were held in the Fort Boreman room in the Judge Donald F. Black Annex.

Commission members Monday raised the possibility of returning to the Black Annex, with the governor’s requirement masks be worn in buildings.

But Wood County Circuit Court wants to hold its trials at that location as well.

”There’s been concern raised about two of the locations I mentioned at the last meeting,” said Commisson President Blair Couch, citing the Smoot Theater and the Parkersburg City Building, “and yet, we’ve got to do something.”

After Governor Justice’s briefing Monday afternoon, Couch indicated he might discuss the meeting location with County Administrator Marty Seufer. Seufer said Monday that, while the Fort Boreman Room has been available again to rent for public meetings, there hasn’t been a lot of interest.

Poll worker training at the Black Annex-for the June 9 West Virginia primary-also prompted the meetings to return to their regular location.

