Federal agencies, hazmat crews respond to Florida church selling COVID-19 ‘miracle solution’

Authorities responded to a Florida church accused of manufacturing a COVID-19 'miracle solution.'
Authorities responded to a Florida church accused of manufacturing a COVID-19 'miracle solution.'(WWSB)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple agencies were called to the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Bradenton, Fla. in connection with search warrants.

Back in April, the FDA issued an injunction against the church for distributing a “Miracle Mineral Solution” that officials say was intended to treat COVID-19. The solution contains chlorine dioxide content equivalent to industrial bleach. Four individuals were named in the injunction, Mark Grenon, Joseph Grenon, Jordan Grenon and Jonathan Grenon.

According to Chief Brian Gorski of the South Manatee Fire Department, Hazmat crews were called to assist with warrants alongside local law enforcement and federal agencies. The warrants were served at the church location at 2014 Garden Parkway.

Chief Gorski said that Hazmat was there to help with the identification of chemicals found on site.

The crews found:

50 gallons muriatic acid

22 gallons of the finished “Miracle Mineral Solution”

8,300 pounds sodium chlorite

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

