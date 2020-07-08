Advertisement

First business to line Route 14 tie-in breaks ground

Lemon and Barrett's Powersports the first to build near new stretch of highway
Lemon and Barrett's Powersports breaks ground at site of new facility.(Zach Shrivers)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PETTYVILLE, W.Va (WTAP) - Construction has begun on the first business to be built next to a highway development just outside of Parkersburg.

Lemon and Barrett’s Powersports is consolidating its two smaller locations in Wood County into one larger facility on Pettyville Road, near a new section of highway that will connect Parkersburg’s south side to Route 14 near Hino Motors.

Construction began Wednesday morning on the new off-road vehicle retail facility. It will have more than 22,000 square feet when it is completed by Mondo Construction.

Lemon and Barrett’s management said the new location will help bring the company up to date and also help the area develop.

“We’re going to be a big attraction to retail,” General Manager Eric Barrett said. “I think anytime you’ve got a big retail establishment, people like to follow suit.”

He’s not the only one that feels that way. Elected officials expect the new stretch of highway to captivate business owners.

“This is sort of like a seed that’s been planted,” Wood County Commissioner Bob Tebay said. “The new building here is going to bring future development on this new stretch of highway. We had been in the hopes that this new development, this highway, would bring development into the county. Hopefully Lemon and Barrett’s going to be the seeds that grow here.”

Barrett said he expects to be moved into the new retail facility by the end of October and that the company is “taking all of its employees with it.”

He’s excited to be the first near the new highway connection.

“Feels great. It’s been 13 years in the making,” he said. “We acquired this in 2007 and went through a little bit of a lull there with the economy. Now things are up and rolling again. I know we’re in the middle of a pandemic, but we’ve got confidence we’ll move forward and make this a great retail establishment.”

Mark Mondo, president of Mondo Construction; John Anderson, Mondo’s general manager; Parkersburg City Council member John Reed; and Lemon and Barrett’s Powersports owners Rob Barrett and Paul Lemon all attended the ground-breaking ceremony.

