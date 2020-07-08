Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials in West Virginia’s capital city have approved a settlement for a special needs Black woman who was punched by officers during an arrest last year. The Gazette-Mail reports the Charleston City Council voted Monday to approve an $80,000 settlement for Freda Gilmore. Attorneys for the city and Gilmore agreed to the settlement last week. The lawsuit accused officers of striking Gilmore while she was defenseless and on the ground. Her arrest in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store sparked a use-of-force investigation and led the city’s mayor to call for changes.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The news that energy giants Duke Energy and Dominion Energy were pulling the plug on the $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline delighted environmental advocates and other opponents of the project who had spent six years fighting what they considered an uphill battle. They say the decision to scrap the natural gas pipeline marks a turning point in the climate fight, illustrating the time has passed for energy companies to invest in massive fossil fuel infrastructure projects. The project's supporters have said it shows the growing challenge of energy infrastructure permitting.

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (AP) — A popular pedestrian footbridge in West Virginia is repaired and back open following a train derailment. The footbridge crosses the Potomac River from Harpers Ferry into Maryland. The Herald-Mail reports that bicyclists, tourists and hikers along the Appalachian Trail crossed the bridge Monday. The footbridge is connected to a CSX span. A freight train derailed in December as it crossed the river, damaging the footbridge. The derailment closed access to some parts of Harpers Ferry National Historic Park and the Chesapeake & Ohio National Historic Park.

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (AP) — The State Fair of West Virginia may be canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but its tasty offerings will go on. The State Fair says it will allow vendors to sell their food on the fairgrounds in Fairlea every Thursday through Sunday. The fair will decide weekly which food stands will be open. Food stands will be kept at a safe distance, surface areas will be cleaned frequently, and food service staff will wear protective equipment. The fair was scheduled for August but was canceled last month due to a virus flareup linked to a church in Greenbrier County.