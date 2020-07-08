Johnson cleared to race after 2 negative coronavirus tests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has twice tested negative for the coronavirus and has been cleared to race Sunday at Kentucky Speedway.

Johnson missed the first race of his Cup career when he tested positive last Friday. He was tested after his wife received a positive result. Hendrick Motorsports says Johnson tested negative on Monday and Tuesday and will return to the No. 48 Chevrolet.

Johnson’s streak of 663 consecutive starts _ most among active drivers _ was snapped when he didn’t race Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.