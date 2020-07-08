Advertisement

Johnson cleared to race after 2 negative coronavirus tests

(WABI)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has twice tested negative for the coronavirus and has been cleared to race Sunday at Kentucky Speedway.

Johnson missed the first race of his Cup career when he tested positive last Friday. He was tested after his wife received a positive result. Hendrick Motorsports says Johnson tested negative on Monday and Tuesday and will return to the No. 48 Chevrolet.

Johnson’s streak of 663 consecutive starts _ most among active drivers _ was snapped when he didn’t race Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Pirates’ Keller looks to mesh information, instincts in 2020

Updated: moments ago
Mitch Keller is eager to prove his rocky rookie season in the big leagues was just a fluke.

Sports

Browns sign ’Bama tackle Wills, team’s first-round pick

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Cleveland Browns signed rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills, their first-round draft pick from Alabama.

Sports

WTAP Sports Poll - July 7, 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Phillip Hickman
WTAP Sports Poll

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Latest News

Sports

Jason and Lorraine Discini resign

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT
Parkersburg Catholic High School tennis coaches Jason and Lorraine Discini resigned their positions on Tuesday.

Golf

Hess wins W.Va. Open

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT
Parkersburg’s Kenneth Hess fired a final round of six under par 66 to score a come from behind victory at the West Virginia Open golf championship at the Resort at Glade Springs on Thursday.

Nfl

NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions until 2021

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT
The NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 induction ceremonies for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Summer Sports scoreboard June 22

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT
Cambridge baseball defeats Parkersburg 10-5

Sports

Mid-American Conference Esports

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT
|
By Kantele Franko (Associated Press)
A dozen schools in the Mid-Atlantic Conference (MAC) are creating a standalone esports conference.

Sam Foggin dies

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT
|
By WTAP Sports
Former Parkersburg South star Sam Foggin has died. He was 63.