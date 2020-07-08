Advertisement

Justice aims at September 8 school opening

Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (AP) -West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says officials are working on plans to reopen schools across the state in early September as coronavirus cases rise to record highs.

The Republican governor on Wednesday said he’s targeting Sept. 8 as a tentative date to reopen schools but stressed that the timing could change depending on the nature of the pandemic in the state.

He did not immediately detail the safety precautions schools would be required to implement.

The governor declared schools closed in March, after COVID-19 cases became public in the U.S. Learning continued online for most schools in the state. In April, Justice declared schools closed for the rest of the year.

The announcement comes after health officials reported the state’s highest single-day tally of new virus infections Tuesday with 147 cases. Last weekend, the state blew past previous highs with at least 115 cases Saturday and 92 on Sunday.

