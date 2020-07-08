Mid Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame cancels 2020 induction ceremonies
Pushed back to June of 2021
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -The Mid Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame has decided to cancel it’s induction weekend ceremonies this year for the class of 2020.
Because of health concerns with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Hall of Fame committee voted to postpone the enshrinement of the class to June 12, 2021.
The induction ceremonies were originally set for the weekend of June 13-14, and then pushed back to the weekend of August 22-23.
The Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding achievement by athletes, coaches and officials in a 7 county area in the Mid Ohio Valley
MOV Sports Hall of Fame 2020 Class
James Abshire- Jackson County
Maggie Drazba- Pleasants County
Tyler Engle- Washington County
Chase Fischer- Jackson County
Dail Harper- Noble County
Josh Miller- Jackson County-
Paul Page- Wood County-
Jon Shuler- Washington County.
Shane Smith- Wood County
