Mid Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame cancels 2020 induction ceremonies

Pushed back to June of 2021
(MGN)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -The Mid Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame has decided to cancel it’s induction weekend ceremonies this year for the class of 2020.

Because of health concerns with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Hall of Fame committee voted to postpone the enshrinement of the class to June 12, 2021.

The induction ceremonies were originally set for the weekend of June 13-14, and then pushed back to the weekend of August 22-23.

The Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding achievement by athletes, coaches and officials in a 7 county area in the Mid Ohio Valley

MOV Sports Hall of Fame 2020 Class

James Abshire- Jackson County

Maggie Drazba- Pleasants County

Tyler Engle- Washington County

Chase Fischer- Jackson County

Dail Harper- Noble County

Josh Miller- Jackson County-

Paul Page- Wood County-

Jon Shuler- Washington County.

Shane Smith- Wood County

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

