Cinda Lee Starcher, 61, passed away July 5, 2020 with thecompassionate care of Arcadia Valley Skilled Nursing andRehabilitation. A celebration of her life will take place at theStation Lounge & Grill in Marietta on July 24th, time will beannounced closer to the date.A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

