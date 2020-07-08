Obituary: Dennis Cline Cain

Dennis Cline Cain, 74, of Calhoun County, WV passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Eagle Pointe nursing home after a brief illness.

He was born January 30th, 1946 to Lee Lloyd Cain and Nellie Wright Owens Cain. Dennis lived most of his life in Calhoun County. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, drawing, and singing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Ottmer and Woodrow Owens, and Roger Cain; sisters Wanda Hudson and Vonda Wiedenhoff, and an infant brother, Terry.

He is survived by his children, Kelley Cain of Parkersburg, Heidi Sims-White of Vienna, Melissa McClain of Arnoldsburg, Greg and Michael Cain of Normantown, and numerous grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV with Rev. David Weaver officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Mt. Zion UMC Cemetery. Due to state mandate masks must be worn and social distancing observed. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

