Obituary: Kathy R. Morris

Kathy R. Morris, 50, of Parkersburg, WV died Friday July 3, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Marietta, OH a daughter of Donna (Boyd) Morris and the late Harry Morris.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of God. She enjoyed cooking, bowling, and making people laugh. Her grand babies and her sons were her life. She was a very caring woman with a Heart of Gold.

In addition to her mother; she is survived by two sons Travis Morris of Parkersburg and Chad Morris of Portsmouth, OH; four grandchildren Hudson, Ryleigh, Connor, and Chloe Morris; and seven siblings Mike Sollberger, Jimmy Fickisen, Bill Johnson, Patty Cockrell, Janet Posadyn, and Tammy Morris.

In addition to her father she was preceded in death by a brother Brian Morris.

Services will be Thursday 2:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Charles Kemp officiating. Burial will be at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.