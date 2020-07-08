Advertisement

Obituary: Richard Edward Uh

Published: Jul. 8, 2020
Richard Edward Uhl, Jr. 60 of Vienna, passed away July 5, 2020, at the Willows Nursing Home in Parkersburg.

He was born January 28, 1960 in Parkersburg, the son of the late Richard Edward Uhl, Sr. and Grace Lenora (Martin) Uhl.

Richard worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital and later WVU Camden Clark Medical Center as a Sterile Processor. He enjoyed Nascar, Genealogy, and pranking others.

He is survived by one nephew, Robert Uhl of Vienna, WV (Lyndsay Rene’e Haugh), God Father of Karen Grace Uhl and Alexander Cain Uhl.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Sue Uhl.

As per Richard’s wishes his body was donated to WVU Medical Center in Morgantown, WV for medical research.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 3005 Grand Central Ave. Vienna is honored to assist the family with Richard’s arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

