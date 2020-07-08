Obituary: Stephen James Chichester

Stephen James Chichester, 58, of Elyria, OH, formerly of Vienna, WV, passed away March 29, 2020 at Lake Point Nursing Facility from complications of diabetes. He was born February 23, 1962, to the late Gary and Juanita Chichester.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Jane Chichester, a brother, Alan, a half-brother, Roland Garcia, and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service will be Saturday 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Chaplin Alex Razynetz officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

