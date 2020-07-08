Obituary: Vicki Borman

Vicki Borman, 65, of Marietta passed away July 7, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born November 15, 1954, in Marietta a daughter of Jerry and Mary Taylor Borman.

Vicki was a graduate from Marietta High School and received her Associate Degree for Medical Assistant from WVUP. She was employed by Marietta Community Action for 29 years where she was in family planning. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was a kind-hearted, caring soul who loved company.

Vicki is survived by her siblings: Nancy (Mae) Borman of Florida, Kathy Smith of Waverly, Renee Borman of Marietta, Penny (Don) Daugherty of Marietta, Thomas (Lori) Borman of Marietta and Dan (Joan) Borman of Marietta and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Jerry “Bomber” Borman.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (July 13) at 2:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Riverview Cemetery. Family will greet before the service from 12 until 2. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

