Officials needed for fall sports

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Although it is to be determined whether or not, there will be fall and winter sports, the Ohio-West Virginia Officials Association is looking for officials for youth sports in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The only requirements for the job are taking a free class and registering with the the particular state you want to officiate in.

“It’s an opportunity to make some extra money,” said Rex Foster, Ohio-West Virginia Basketball Officials Association, president. We aren’t getting rich by officiating or anything like that, but it gets you out, gets you active, gets you involved in the community and working with the youth; the youth of our area.

Foster says he has been an official for over 20 years and really enjoys it.

For more information, call or text Rex Foster at 304-834-0272.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.