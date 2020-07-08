Organizers cancel 2020 Bridge Day

NEW RIVER GORGE, W.Va (WTAP) - One of West Virginia’s most popular outdoor fall events is the latest to be canceled due to “uncertainty around the safety of mass gatherings.”

The Bridge Day Commission is canceling this year’s celebration which was scheduled for October 17.

“We know that this is an enormous disappointment, but this is not a decision that has been taken lightly. This is one of the few times in 40 years that Bridge Day will not take place,” said Bridge Day Commission Chair Becky Sullivan. “However, we are in uncharted territory, and we are working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation. The uncertainty we are facing makes the probability of factors outside of our control forcing us to cancel the event at the last minute much higher. We based this decision on the facts as we know them and, more importantly, based on our responsibility and care for our community.”

The event, held annually on the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayette County, draws around 100,00 people according to a news release.

In the past, the event has had more than 300 BASE jumpers from more than 33 states.

Organizers are working to make sure the event will happen again in 2021.

