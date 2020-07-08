Parkersburg woman celebrates 88th birthday with a parade

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Deanie Kendall is a Red Cross Blood Services volunteer who is celebrating her 88th birthday this week.

A parade was held Wednesday at the Emmanuel Baptist Church to celebrate the big day

Friends, family, community members and members of the Red Cross came out to wish her a Happy Birthday.

Some of the participants also brought cards, signs, balloons and presents for Deanie.

