Advertisement

Parkersburg woman celebrates 88th birthday with a parade

Deanie Kendall celebrated her 88th birthday
Deanie Kendall celebrates her 88th birthday.
Deanie Kendall celebrates her 88th birthday.(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Deanie Kendall is a Red Cross Blood Services volunteer who is celebrating her 88th birthday this week.

A parade was held Wednesday at the Emmanuel Baptist Church to celebrate the big day

Friends, family, community members and members of the Red Cross came out to wish her a Happy Birthday.

Some of the participants also brought cards, signs, balloons and presents for Deanie.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two flown to hospital after crash in Parkersburg

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Two flown to the hospital after motorcycle crash in Parkersburg.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Muirfield prepared for back-to-back events

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Two people flown to Morgantown hospital after motorcycle crash

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Gracyn Gandee

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Police use-of-force investigation settled in Charleston

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - MOV Hall of Fame ceremonies canceled

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Marshall renames building from confederate general

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Travel rewards during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Three arrested in Washington County drug bust

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Study: Injectable HIV drug

Updated: 1 hour ago