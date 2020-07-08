Reds tab Gray as Opening Day pitcher

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) - Sonny Gray has been chosen to start the Cincinnati Reds’ first game back from Major League Baseball’s shutdown due to the pandemic.

Manager David Bell announced Wednesday that Gray is slotted to start against Detroit at Great American Ball Park on July 24.

Luis Castillo was the opening day starter last year but will move to second in the rotation. It’s the third time in his career that Gray has been picked to start the opening game. He also did it twice with Oakland.

