Advertisement

Ryder Cup postponed until 2021; Presidents Cup pushed back

(KY3)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHISTLING STRAITS, Wis. (AP) - With no guarantee of fans, there won’t be a Ryder Cup this year.

The PGA of America says the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin has been pushed back to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PGA Tour still hasn’t allowed spectators at its events, and no other golf tournament is dependent on partisan cheering like the Ryder Cup. After working with the PGA Tour and its Presidents Cup, the decision was reached to move the Ryder Cup to Sept. 24-26 in 2021.

That means the Presidents Cup will return to even-numbered years starting in 2022 at Quail Hollow in North Carolina.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

July 6 scoreboard

Updated: 39 minutes ago
July 6 scoreboard

Sports

Pirates’ Keller looks to mesh information, instincts in 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Mitch Keller is eager to prove his rocky rookie season in the big leagues was just a fluke.

Sports

Browns sign ’Bama tackle Wills, team’s first-round pick

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Cleveland Browns signed rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills, their first-round draft pick from Alabama.

Sports

Johnson cleared to race after 2 negative coronavirus tests

Updated: 6 hours ago
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has twice tested negative for the coronavirus and has been cleared to race Sunday at Kentucky Speedway.

Latest News

Sports

WTAP Sports Poll - July 7, 2020

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Phillip Hickman
WTAP Sports Poll

Sports

Marshall Releases 2020-21 Basketball Schedule

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT
Marshall Releases 2020-21 Hoops Schedule

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Jason and Lorraine Discini resign

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT
Parkersburg Catholic High School tennis coaches Jason and Lorraine Discini resigned their positions on Tuesday.

Golf

Hess wins W.Va. Open

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT
Parkersburg’s Kenneth Hess fired a final round of six under par 66 to score a come from behind victory at the West Virginia Open golf championship at the Resort at Glade Springs on Thursday.

Nfl

NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions until 2021

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT
The NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 induction ceremonies for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.