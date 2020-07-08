Advertisement

Two flown to hospital after crash in Parkersburg

Two flown to hospital after motorcycle crash
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Two people are at the hospital in Morgantown after a motorcycle crash in Parkersburg this afternoon.

Police say a man named Chad Barber was driving a motorcycle with a woman named Sierra Anderson riding on the back.

Barber was driving northbound on the 12 hundred block of Lynn street when he tried to pass a bicyclist on the left.

Police say he clipped the bicyclist and then the motorcycle went into the other lane and crashed into a parked car.

The man on the bike is named James Cottrell.

He only had some scrapes and was not taken to the hospital.

Barber and Anderson were first transported to WVU Medicine Camden Clark and were then flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Police say they are not sure about their conditions.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WVUP students will return to campus this fall, administrators say

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
WVUP announces plans to bring students back to campus this fall.

News

Ritchie County School leaders considering changes to logo

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Ritchie County Schools looks to provide a compromise to people wanting a change to the name.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Muirfield prepared for back-to-back events

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Two people flown to Morgantown hospital after motorcycle crash

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Gracyn Gandee

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Police use-of-force investigation settled in Charleston

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - MOV Hall of Fame ceremonies canceled

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Marshall renames building from confederate general

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Parkersburg woman celebrates 88th birthday with a parade

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Deanie Kendall celebrated her 88th birthday with a parade.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Travel rewards during the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago