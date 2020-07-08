Two flown to hospital after crash in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Two people are at the hospital in Morgantown after a motorcycle crash in Parkersburg this afternoon.

Police say a man named Chad Barber was driving a motorcycle with a woman named Sierra Anderson riding on the back.

Barber was driving northbound on the 12 hundred block of Lynn street when he tried to pass a bicyclist on the left.

Police say he clipped the bicyclist and then the motorcycle went into the other lane and crashed into a parked car.

The man on the bike is named James Cottrell.

He only had some scrapes and was not taken to the hospital.

Barber and Anderson were first transported to WVU Medicine Camden Clark and were then flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Police say they are not sure about their conditions.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.