Williamstown Mayor Paul Jordan sworn in

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

It was a night of firsts in Williamstown Tuesday evening... as newly elected Mayor Paul Jordan was sworn into office at the first council meeting since March.

Jordan took the Oath of Office before almost two dozen spectators, and then in turn, administered the Oath of Office to two other council persons.

Barbara Lewis and Jim Stage were both sworn in and took their seats in the outdoor makeshift council meeting under the Tomlinson Park Pavilion.

Mayor Jordan says he will be reassigning some committee assignments next meeting as his administration gets underway.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.