2020 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival cancelled

Board members say they are ‘heartbroken’ over the decision.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fall lovers will have to wait until 2021 to get their fill of all things pumpkin. The WV Pumpkin Festival Board voted Tuesday evening to cancel the 2020 festival.

The board said they have been monitoring restrictions and guidelines set forth by the state government for fairs and festivals and feel there is no way to put on the festival that everyone has come to love.

This cancellation includes the festival and all pre-festival activities including pageants and parade.

All vendors who have paid for booths will be refunded their money beginning this week, board members say. If you have not received your money by August 15 you are asked to contact members by email at treasurer@pumpkinpark.com or call the main office at 304-743-8774.

The board is considering the possibility of offering virtual events and socially distanced activities.

