After pause, Wood County again scruitinizing neglected properties

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - While, like everyone, it’s still dealing with COVID-19, Wood County is once again addressing property that’s fallen into a state of disrepair.

Compliance officer Sarah Robinson Thursday discussed several sites she’s recently visited with the Wood County Commission.

One is a mobile home court on West Virginia route 68 commissioners visited several years ago, and whose owners had been making progress on complying with county codes.

But a resident’s recent complaint has resulted again in calls for a cleanup of the property.

”Trailer courts are difficult sometimes because the owner of the trailer is not the property owner,” said Commission President Blair Couch. “But as Sarah said, it becomes the property owner’s fault if they don’t address it.”

Commissioners also agreed to seek a grant for Prevention Resource Officers at several Wood County Schools.

And the commission, for the time being, has returned to the Fort Boreman room at the Donald F. Black Annex for its regular Monday and Thursday meetings, for the time being.

It held its meetings there in March and April before returning to the commission office at the Wood County Courthouse in May. Concerns about rising coronavirus cases have prompted the change, for the purpose of physical distancing.

