Belleville Homecoming in September is canceled

BELLEVILLE, W.Va (WTAP) - Another homecoming is canceled this fall because of covid-19. Belleville’s homecoming was supposed to be September 17, 18 and 19th, 2020.

It’s held at the grounds of the Belleville Community Center off Route 68. The board president says the board decided at their meeting at the end of June to postpone it for everyone’s safety.

Homecoming will now be September 17, 18 and 19th 2021.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.