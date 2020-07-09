Firefighters face heat wave challenges

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - During this heat, it can be hard for firefighters to try to stay cool as they fight fires.

When firefighters are sent out to a fire, they have to put on all of their protective gear which includes items like coats, jackets, boots and hats.

While they use to going out in all of this gear to battle the flames, it can be dangerous during the warmer weather.

During these hot and humid conditions, it is important that they finds ways to keep themselves from overheating while on the job.

“The key during this weather is prevention.” said Lt. Greg Doak, Marietta Fire Department. “We do that with annual physicals, regular PT, hydration, self monitoring ourselves and sleep. A lot of time we do not get enough sleep on duty, so we try to get enough sleep when we are home and prepare for that.”

He also says that it is important that the firefighters know the signs of heat-related illnesses.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.