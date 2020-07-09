Advertisement

Governor announces latest COVID-19 alert data

Washington, Athens counties move to level 2
COVID-19 case breakdown
COVID-19 case breakdown(AP images)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP, AP) -Gov. Mike DeWine says 12 Ohio counties are now on red alert as the reported COVID-19 cases in those areas continue to rise.

The number of Ohio counties labeled red jumped from seven to 12 on Thursday, with three being designated to the state’s watch list.

Gov. DeWine says officials will monitor cases in Butler, Hamilton and Cuyahoga counties for the next week as each county is at risk of being escalated to purple, the highest public emergency level on the state’s color-coded alert system.

All 12 counties will now have a mask mandate for residents over the age of 10.

Meanwhile, Washington and Athens counties have moved to level two, or orange, on the color-coded map the governor introduced July 2. That indicates an increase in positive coronavirus cases during the past week. Those counties had been at level one, the lowest level.

