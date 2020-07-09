Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Three PGA Tour players who have tested positive for the coronavirus but are no longer symptomatic will play together at the Workday Charity Open. The tour announced the change Wednesday in the latest revision of its COVID-19 policies. Nick Watney will play alongside Dylan Frittelli and Denny McCarthy during the first two rounds at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio. Watney was the first tour player to test positive and reported mild symptoms. The tour said all three players continue to test positive for the virus but have met the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for return to work. Players in those circumstances will either be grouped together or play as singles.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sonny Gray has been chosen to start the Cincinnati Reds' first game back from Major League Baseball's shutdown due to the pandemic. Manager David Bell announced Wednesday that Gray is slotted to start against Detroit at Great American Ball Park on July 24. Luis Castillo was the opening day starter last year but will move to second in the rotation. It's the third time in his career that Gray has been picked to start the opening game. He also did it twice with Oakland.

UNDATED (AP) — Muirfield Village is gearing up for the first doubleheader on the PGA Tour in 63 years. A new tournament called the Workday Charity Open starts Thursday on the course Jack Nicklaus built. And then it's onto the Memorial, the tournament Nicklaus created. The goal for tour officials is to protect the condition of the course from 157 players this week and 120 players next week. They also want to try to present a different test. That means slower greens, different tees and rough that isn't quite as high this week. Workday is a one-time event replacing the canceled John Deere Classic.