Advertisement

Members of the West Virginia National Guard test positive for COVID-19

According to the national guard, one member tested positive two days after the mission and the following day, two others tested positive.
According to the national guard, one member tested positive two days after the mission and the following day, two others tested positive.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Days after providing support to the Mountaineer Food Bank, three members of the West Virginia National Guard tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the national guard, one member tested positive two days after the mission and the following day, two others tested positive.

Officials tell WSAZ.com they suspect one soldier was potentially exposed while off duty.

All 64 West Virginia National Guard members who participated in the mission have been tested. Additional personnel from the national guard were tested at hospitals and the 50 or more staff members at Mountaineer Food Bank were also tested using a mobile lab.

All positive results will be officially reported to the DHHR and will be filed under the county where that service member lives.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Latest News

News

Unemployment filings up in West Virginia, down in Ohio

Updated: 2 hours ago
Unemployment filings rise in West Virginia while continuing to decline in Ohio

News

Rivers, Trails, and Ales Summer Celebration kicking off with safety precautions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
The Rivers, Trails, and Ales Summer Celebration will get underway Friday, though it will look different from previous years. The festival, which will span the next four weeks and conclude on August 9, has been significantly restructured in order to prioritize health and safety as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Students at WVUP will return to campus this fall

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Police confront armed gunman during Black Lives Matter parade

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Parkersburg woman celebrates 88th birthday with drive-by parade

Updated: 5 hours ago