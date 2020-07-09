Obituary: Carol “Terri” Terese Plemons

Carol “Terri” Terese Plemons, 64, of Marietta, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

Carol was born June 24, 1956 in Marietta, Ohio to Harold and Julie Burt.

She married Marshall Plemons on February 1, 1974.

Carol worked for her husband’s electrical business as his secretary. She attended New Hope Baptist Church in Vienna. Carol enjoyed show dogs and quilting. She was a believer in Jesus Christ.

Carol will be deeply missed by her husband Marshall Plemons; daughter Jessica (Steve) Parsons; son Grant (Kelli) Plemons; grandchildren Kylie, Lauren, Morgan, Morgan, Dawsen and Avery; father Harold Burt; sister Susan Martin; brother Danny Burt.

Carol was preceded in death by her mother Julie Burt.

COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private. Burial will be at Barker Cemetery in Newport. Roberts Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 1777 Rosemar Rd., Vienna, WV 26105.

