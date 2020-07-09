Obituary: George Galen O’Dell

George Galen O’Dell Jr., 67, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away July 7, 2020 at Camden Clark Memorial Center. He was born September 27, 1957, a son to the late George Galen Sr. and Virginia Vivian Anderson O’Dell. George was a welder and mechanic by trade and served in the US Navy as an engineer for 8 years.

Along with his parents, George is preceded in death by one brother, Averill “Butch” O’Dell; and sisters Barbara “Idonna” Sponaugle and Diane Gibson.

Surviving George is his wife, Stacy O’Dell.

As of now, no services are scheduled for George and his remains will be cremated, as per the family’s request.

