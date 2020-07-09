Advertisement

Parkersburg Art Center holding yard sale fundraiser

(WBKO)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Art Center is hosting its annual Y’art and This-n-That Sale this weekend. The event will take place Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11 from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. Community members have donated a range of items to be sold at the sale, and all funds raised will be put toward projects at the Art Center.

“Everything goes right back into what we’re able to offer the community,” said Lyndsay Dennis, events and membership manager at the Art Center.

This year, the Actors Guild of Parkersburg donated approximately 100 costumes to be sold at the event that have been used in previous performances. Artwork and craft supplies have been donated by local artists, among other items.

The Art Center also welcomes donations of art supplies. Any supplies that can be used for projects and programs are set aside, and supplies that the staff may not have a use for are often sold at events like the Y’Art Sale.

“People don’t want to just throw away their old art supplies, but they’re never really 100 percent sure where they can take them or where they can be used. Everything that’s donated to the Art Center that we can use, we do use. And anything that’s extra or we don’t have a use for or isn’t art-related, we put in the sale and try to make funds that way to put back into art supplies and being able to offer take-and-make projects and things like that for kids and the community,” Dennis said.

The Art Center is taking a number of precautions to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines. Masks will be required indoors, social distancing will be in place, hand sanitizer station will be available, extra masks will be provided for those who do not have them, and the number of people allowed in the building will be limited.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

