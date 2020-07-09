Ritchie County School leaders considering changes to logo

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - Ritchie County school leaders will consider changes to the high school’s Rebel mascot and logo. Officials say there is a process that needs to be followed.

School officials have started the process of finding an emblem that best fits the original meaning of the name “Rebel.” They’re also looking at trademarking it as the nickname and mascot have come under scrutiny because some have associated them with the confederacy and the rebel flag. School leaders say that was never the intent as the name was in reference to the controversy over consolidating schools in the area.

The superintendent and school administrators are working together on any possible changes to the logo.

And so, knowing that heritage of the community at this point in time there is not an intention to change the name. There is an intention to look at what it represents. And we have asked the superintendent and high school administration to present with an emblem that will reflect unity and will be culturally sensitive.

The board of education expects the school to have a new logo by August.

Meanwhile, a petition for changing the name entirely has yet to be completely shown to board members.

