Advertisement

Ritchie County School leaders considering changes to logo

Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - Ritchie County school leaders will consider changes to the high school’s Rebel mascot and logo. Officials say there is a process that needs to be followed.

School officials have started the process of finding an emblem that best fits the original meaning of the name “Rebel.” They’re also looking at trademarking it as the nickname and mascot have come under scrutiny because some have associated them with the confederacy and the rebel flag. School leaders say that was never the intent as the name was in reference to the controversy over consolidating schools in the area.

The superintendent and school administrators are working together on any possible changes to the logo.

And so, knowing that heritage of the community at this point in time there is not an intention to change the name. There is an intention to look at what it represents. And we have asked the superintendent and high school administration to present with an emblem that will reflect unity and will be culturally sensitive.

Torie Jackson, Ritchie County Board of Education President

The board of education expects the school to have a new logo by August.

Meanwhile, a petition for changing the name entirely has yet to be completely shown to board members.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WVUP students will return to campus this fall, administrators say

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
WVUP announces plans to bring students back to campus this fall.

News

Two flown to hospital after crash in Parkersburg

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Two flown to the hospital after motorcycle crash in Parkersburg.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Muirfield prepared for back-to-back events

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Two people flown to Morgantown hospital after motorcycle crash

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Gracyn Gandee

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Police use-of-force investigation settled in Charleston

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - MOV Hall of Fame ceremonies canceled

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Marshall renames building from confederate general

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Parkersburg woman celebrates 88th birthday with a parade

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Deanie Kendall celebrated her 88th birthday with a parade.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Travel rewards during the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago