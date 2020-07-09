Tiger Woods to play at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) - The PGA Tour has been back for five weeks.

Now it finally gets its biggest star.

Tiger Woods says he’ll be at Muirfield Village next week for the Memorial. It will be his first official event in five months.

The last time Woods played was Feb. 16 at the Genesis Invitational. He shot 76-77 on a cold weekend at Riviera and finished alone in last place.

He said he felt stiffness in his back and skipped the next four events. And then the COVID-19 pandemic shut down golf for three months. Woods is a five-time winner at the Memorial.

