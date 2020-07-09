Unemployment filings up in West Virginia, down in Ohio

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -About 3,100 West Virginians filed for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus continues to damage the economy. The jobless claims released by the federal government

Thursday show filings in the state were slightly down from the previous week but remain much higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The applications come as West Virginia health officials reported record-high numbers of new coronavirus cases in the last week. Republican Gov. Jim Justice has already lifted most virus restrictions on businesses and this week issued an executive order mandating face masks for indoor spaces in an effort to prevent having to reimpose the shutdowns.

Ohio’s unemployment claims declined for the 10th consecutive week, indicating residents are returning to work as the state reopens amid the virus’s continuous spread.

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports that for the week ending July 4, the state saw a reported 33,483 initial jobless claims to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The decline comes after weeks of record-breaking jobless claims as the state weathered the initial outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that halted the economy. As the state continues to push through its reopening plan, the numbers of reported cases rise once again, reaching 1,277 reported cases Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.