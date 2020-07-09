Volunteer continues passion for Red Cross

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Deanie Kendall just celebrated her 88th birthday, marked with a parade held by her church.

She is a Red Cross volunteer and has been volunteering with the organization for the past ten years.

“I had some friends at church, and they said Deanie why don’t you come with us and go to the Red Cross,” said Deanie Kendall. “I said, well where would I go, and they said you just come and go and we will get you into the Red Cross. So, I went in, I got in and I’ve never left.”

She volunteers at the Blood Donation Center on Dudley Avenue. When she is there, her job is to help keep the donors calm and comfortable while they wait to give blood.

Deanie says that she enjoys volunteering with the Red Cross and does not plan to stop volunteering anytime soon.

