Wood County schools aiming to reopen September 8, per Governor’s plea

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

Governor Jim Justice said in his COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday that he believes schools should not reopen until at least September 8th.

Wood County Schools were initially supposed to start allowing staff members back in their buildings by August 17, but that looks like it will get pushed back, as coronavirus cases in the county are starting to rise.

Superintendent William Hosaflook says the biggest challenge for the schools to open in the fall is figuring out logisitcs.

Some of those logistics include new guidelines for all students and staff to follow, classroom sizes and spacing, and what to do if a student or staff member is exposed to the virus and tests positive.

Hosaflook says the schools are going to be dependent on health officials in the county, state, and within the school system to determine a correct path if the virus causes the schools to have to change the way they operate.

“I am not a doctor,” Hosaflook said. “What I am, is a professional educator, and most employees in schools other than our healthcare professionals such as nurses, we’re professional educators. We know how to run schools, we know how to teach kids. So we are going to rely totally on the healthcare officials, who are experts in their field, to guide us.”

September 8th is the goal to reopen for now in Wood County, but given the current state of COVID-19 cases, the situation remains fluid.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.