2 taken to hospital in Williamstown house fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Officials responded to a house fire early Friday morning along the 1800 block of Williams Highway in Williamstown.

According to Wood County Dispatch, two people were transported from the scene to the hospital, although their conditions are currently unknown.

The call for the fire came in at 3:07 a.m. (and as of 5:51 a.m., officials were still on the scene.) It also brought several agencies out to the house:

Williamstown Fire, Vienna Volunteer Fire, Waverly Fire, Camden Clark Ambulance, St. Joe’s Ambulance, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Vienna P.D., and Williamstown P.D. all responded.

Wood County Dispatch also said that the state Fire Marshal and the Red Cross were notified of the situation.

