Advertisement

2 taken to hospital in Williamstown house fire

Conditions currently unknown after fire along Williams Highway
House ablaze along Williams Highway
House ablaze along Williams Highway(WTAP)
By Jack Selby
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Officials responded to a house fire early Friday morning along the 1800 block of Williams Highway in Williamstown.

According to Wood County Dispatch, two people were transported from the scene to the hospital, although their conditions are currently unknown.

The call for the fire came in at 3:07 a.m. (and as of 5:51 a.m., officials were still on the scene.) It also brought several agencies out to the house:

Williamstown Fire, Vienna Volunteer Fire, Waverly Fire, Camden Clark Ambulance, St. Joe’s Ambulance, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Vienna P.D., and Williamstown P.D. all responded.

Wood County Dispatch also said that the state Fire Marshal and the Red Cross were notified of the situation.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forecast for July 10th

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

What's Trending, 7/10/20

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jack Selby

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 75 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

UPDATE: COVID-19 outbreak at Wyngate senior-living facility grows to 22 cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
15 residents, 7 employees test positive for virus, MOVHD says

Latest News

News

Activist raises funds for Sumner School

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Local activist raises money for Sumner School.

News

Relay For Life happening July 17 in City Park

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
The Relay For Life event will be moved to City Park for the safety of the participants attending on July 17.

News

West Virginia State Tax Department reopens for in-person customer service

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
The West Virginia State Tax Department has reopened all of its Taxpayer Services locations for in-person customer service by appointment only.

News

Toddler battles cancer as mom documents situation online

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
A Parkersburg toddler is battling cancer in Morgantown. His mom is telling his story in an online journal.

News

Belleville Homecoming in September is canceled

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
Belleville Homecoming will now be September 17, 18 and 19th, 2021.

News

Volunteer continues passion for Red Cross

Updated: 12 hours ago
Deanie Kendall continues to volunteer for the Red Cross.