Athens police look for robbery suspect

ATHENS, Ohio - (WTAP) - Athens police are looking for a man in connection with a robbery at a Go-Mart convenience store and gas station.

Authorities responded to the store at 707 W. Union Street about 8 p.m. Thursday after a man allegedly entered the business and showed a handgun to an employee, police said.

The man is thinly built with a buzzed haircut and tattoos on each arm, police said. He was a wearing blue shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes with blue and black markings.

He fled in a white 2010′s model Ford Escape, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athens City Police.

