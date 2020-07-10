Advertisement

Boil water advisory for Mineral Wells Public Service District

A boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Panama City.
Jul. 10, 2020
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va (WTAP) - Mineral Wells Public Service District (PSD) is making a repair on a main water line on Elizabeth Pike.

When service is restored, a boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice.

The areas affected will include:

° Directly along Elizabeth Pike (Rt.14) up to 2935 Elizabeth Pike

° S. Meadow Dr.

° Oak Ln.

° Oakbrook Dr., Oakbrook Ln., Oakbrook Cir.

° Leigh Mason Campgrounds

° Dickens Dr.

° Dover Dr.

° Dublin Dr.

° Lincolnshire Dr.

° Mineral Acres (S. Maple, Locust, Cedar, Elm Cir.)

° Cross Creek Dr

Mineral Wells PSD will inform residents when they no longer need to boil water. Testing of the water will take place, and should be resolved within 48 business hours.

Those with additional questions are asked to contact Mineral Wells PSD at (304) 489-2915.

