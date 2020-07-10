City of Marietta “All-Out Roll-Out” Project

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - On Monday, the City of Marietta will initiate the third of five clean up efforts titled “All-Out Roll-Out.

The City of Marietta employees will spend Monday through Friday of next week working to improve Marietta’s first ward.

This includes the neighborhoods of North Hills, Norwood, Pine Meadows and the South Side of town.

During the time crews will be trimming trees, repairing streets, sidewalks and signs, painting curbs and crosswalks, street sweeping, and replacing street light bulbs.

The Marietta Fire Department will also be out checking the fire hydrants for functionality.

The Water Treatment and Distribution Department will be painting and repairing the hyrdants.

The Marietta Fire Department will be assisting with traffic to ensure the safety of all involved.

“We are going to have a lot of people in your neighborhood, doing a lot of different projects,” said Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher. “So, we ask for residents to be aware of what is happening, utilize off street parking if possible and watch for our crews.”

The City will also continue the “All-Out Clean-Out” effort.

The City will be providing three dumpsters for the residents to dispose of any unwanted non-hazardous items.

One of the dumpsters will be placed at the Kroger Wetlands parking area.

The second dumpster will be placed on Alderman Street near the city garage and the third will be located on South Third Street under the bridge.

