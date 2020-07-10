Advertisement

Comet streaking past Earth, providing spectacular show

NASA's Bob Behnken shared a spectacular photo of the comet on social media late Thursday, showing central Asia in the background and the space station in the foreground.
NASA's Bob Behnken shared a spectacular photo of the comet on social media late Thursday, showing central Asia in the background and the space station in the foreground.(Bob Behnken/NASA/Twitter)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A newly discovered comet is streaking past Earth, providing a stunning nighttime show after buzzing the sun and expanding its tail.

Comet Neowise swept within Mercury's orbit a week ago. Its close proximity to the sun caused dust and gas to burn off its surface and create an even bigger debris tail. Now the comet is headed our way, with closest approach in two weeks.

NASA's Neowise infrared space telescope discovered the comet in March.

Scientists involved in the mission said the comet is about 3 miles (5 kilometers) across. Its nucleus is covered with sooty material dating back to the origin of our solar system 4.6 billion years ago.

The comet will be visible around the world until mid-August, when it heads back toward the outer solar system. While it's visible with the naked eye in dark skies with little or no light pollution, binoculars are needed to see the long tail, according to NASA.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have already caught a glimpse.

NASA's Bob Behnken shared a spectacular photo of the comet on social media late Thursday, showing central Asia in the background and the space station in the foreground.

"Stars, cities, spaceships, and a comet!" he tweeted from orbit.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 56 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

National

Cases in many states skyrocket since reopening

Updated: moments ago
|
Cases in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Texas skyrocket since reopening.

News

WTAP News @ Noon - W.Va. updated COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Ohio updated COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Two taken to hospital after Williamstown fire

Updated: 10 minutes ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

US bets on small, untested company to deliver COVID vaccine

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By MARTHA MENDOZA and JULIET LINDERMAN Associated Press
When precious vats of COVID-19 vaccine are finally ready, jabbing the lifesaving solution into the arms of Americans will require hundreds of millions of injections.

National Politics

Trump in battleground Florida, postpones New Hampshire rally

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The event was to mark Trump's first political rally after a multiweek hiatus caused by a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

News

Wayne National Forest trail passes now available for online purchase

Updated: 1 hour ago
Wayne National Forest trail passes are now available for online purchase, in addition to being sold through authorized vendors.

News

Marietta College receives grant for MLK Day of Service

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Marietta College has been awarded a federal grant of $15,545 by the Corporation for National Community Service (CNCS) - the U.S. federal agency for volunteering and service - for the 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Project.

News

UPDATE: Parkersburg Bicentennial events canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Stutler and Dennis Bright
Mayor commends efforts of organizers