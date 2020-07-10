Days of Hope campaign begins today and continues to July 13

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The American Cancer Society in West Virginia is beginning their “Days of Hope” campaign today.

The Days of Hope campaign is a four-day benefit from July 10 through July 13. It helps assist a number of organizations and groups that are a part of the American Cancer Society. These organizations will provide stories from cancer survivors and provide information on fundraisers such as Relay For Life, Real Men Wear Pink and Childhood Cancer Leaderboard just to name a few.

They will also be hosting some activities that people can do from home on their Facebook page.

One of them is called a Run White And Blue Virtual 5K. So anybody across the nation can take part in that. There is a website link for that on our Facebook page. We also have a beautiful cooking show that is done by Chef Phil from the Blennerhassett Hotel here in Parkersburg. And he will be showing us how to make a summer seared scallops salad that is super healthy, super delicious, and easy to make.

If you would like to join in with the Days of Hope campaign you can follow them on their Facebook page at American Cancer Society-West Virginia.

