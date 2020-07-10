Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes has been forgiven for his first error this season. The Indians outfielder apologized for endangering his health — and putting his teammates at risk — by not wearing a mask while attending a holiday party last weekend. Reyes’ behavior prompted the Indians to keep him away from their training camp in case he had been exposed to the coronavirus. Reyes was re-tested twice and cleared before he was allowed to resume on-field activities Wednesday. Reyes hit 37 homers combined for San Diego and Cleveland last year and Indians manager Terry Francona thinks he's only going to get better.

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Collin Morikawa had his first forced weekend off when he missed the cut two weeks ago for the first time in his pro career. He bounced back in a big way. Morikawa made a strong debut at Muirfield Village with a 7-under 65 for a one-shot lead over Adam Hadwin. It was a quiet day of work with no fans at the course Jack Nicklaus built. Phil Mickelson made noise early until a 41 on the back nine left him in danger of missing another cut. This is the first of two straight events at Muirfield Village.

UNDATED (AP) — The Big Ten Conference won’t play nonconference games in football and a handful of other sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league also warned that it was “prepared not to play” at all to keep its athletes safe. The decision affects more than 40 games, including some marquee matchups like Notre Dame against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field. The announcement came a day after the Ivy League called off all fall sports. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith says he is “very concerned” about the season.

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Dylan Frittelli says it was hard not to feel like an outcast at the Workday Charity Open. But at least he was playing. He was part of the COVID-19 grouping with Nick Watney and Denny McCarthy. All three tested positive for the coronavirus. They all self-isolated for 10 days or more. And then they all tested positive again. Under CDC guidelines the PGA Tour is following, they were cleared to play even with a positive test. Tour medical advisers says nasal tests can pick up the virus, but after 10 days it's no longer believed to be contagious.

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — The PGA Tour has been back for five weeks. Now it finally gets its biggest star. Tiger Woods says he'll be at Muirfield Village next week for the Memorial. It will be his first official event in five months. The last time Woods played was Feb. 16 at the Genesis Invitational. He shot 76-77 on a cold weekend at Riviera and finished alone in last place. He said he felt stiffness in his back and skipped the next four events. And then the COVID-19 pandemic shut down golf for three months. Woods is a five-time winner at the Memorial.