Man shot in the chest in Parkersburg, police say

Parkersburg Police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest Friday afternoon at a home on Liberty Street.
Parkersburg Police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest Friday afternoon at a home on Liberty Street.(WTAP / Ryan Wilson)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A man was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after he was shot at least once in the chest, Parkersburg Police said.

Police responded about 3:40 p.m. to 650 Liberty St. to investigate a reported shooting.

Capt. Scott Elliot said multiple possible suspects fled the area before officers arrived, and they remain at large.

aThe victim was taken by ambulance to WVU Medicine Camden Clark, Elliot said, but there’s no other information about his condition.

We have a reporter at the scene and will have updates online and during WTAP News as more information becomes available.

